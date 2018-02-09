One Dead, One Charged with Murder in St. Clair Prison Stabbing

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/2 Cruz Caldwell

2/2 Travis Wilson



The Alabama Department of Corrections is investigating the fatal stabbing of an inmate at the St. Clair Correctional Facility in Springville.

The stabbing happened at approximately 11:30 a.m. Friday when correctional officers responding to an inmate assault found Travis Lamar Wilson Jr., 25, outside a cell block with serious injuries. Wilson was treated at the scene and taken to an area hospital where he later died. Wilson was serving a 25-year sentence on a 2011 murder conviction in Etowah County.

Correctional officials have identified inmate Cruz Caldwell, 25, as a suspect in the stabbing. Caldwell was sentenced to 20-years in 2011 for a first-degree theft of property conviction in Coffee County. He now faces a first-degree murder charge. At this time it is unclear what led to the assault.

The correctional facility is locked down while ADOC investigates the incident.