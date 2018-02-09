One Dead, One Charged with Murder in St. Clair Prison Stabbing
The Alabama Department of Corrections is investigating the fatal stabbing of an inmate at the St. Clair Correctional Facility in Springville.
The stabbing happened at approximately 11:30 a.m. Friday when correctional officers responding to an inmate assault found Travis Lamar Wilson Jr., 25, outside a cell block with serious injuries. Wilson was treated at the scene and taken to an area hospital where he later died. Wilson was serving a 25-year sentence on a 2011 murder conviction in Etowah County.
Correctional officials have identified inmate Cruz Caldwell, 25, as a suspect in the stabbing. Caldwell was sentenced to 20-years in 2011 for a first-degree theft of property conviction in Coffee County. He now faces a first-degree murder charge. At this time it is unclear what led to the assault.
The correctional facility is locked down while ADOC investigates the incident.