Qualifying Deadline Passes, So Who’s Running in Alabama State Elections?

by Alabama News Network Staff

The qualifying deadline has now passed for the 2018 Alabama state elections. So the field is set for the June 5 primaries.

In the race for governor, Kay Ivey hopes to be elected to a full term in office after becoming governor in April 2017 following the resignation of then-Gov. Robert Bentley. But she faces a few challengers in the Republican primary. Here is the list of candidates in the governor’s race:

REPUBLICANS:

Kay Ivey (incumbent)

Tommy Battle

Slade Blackwell

Scott Dawson

Bill Hightower

Michael McAllister

DEMOCRATS:

Sue Bell Cobb

Christopher A. Countryman

James Fields

Walt Maddox

Anthony White

There were a few notable names entering races in the final day of qualifying. One of those is Joseph Siegelman, the son of former Gov. Don Siegelman, who is running for attorney general. Joseph Siegelman is a lawyer in private practice in Birmingham and a graduate of the University of Alabama School of Law. Siegelman will face lawyer Chris Christie in the June Democratic primary. On the Republican side, incumbent Attorney General Steve Marshall is hoping to win his first full term in office after being appointed to the position last year. He faces former U.S. Attorney Alice Martin, former Attorney General Troy King and Republican lawyer and former judge Chess Bedsole.

