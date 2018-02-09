Showers Friday; Rain and Storms This Weekend

by Ben Lang

Clouds are spreading north into central Alabama this morning, and a few showers are falling south of I-85. The clouds and showers will lift north this afternoon and evening. Shower activity will remain scattered in nature through this afternoon, but an uptick in coverage is expected later on tonight and through the weekend. Some thunderstorms will also be embedded within the rain. Lows tonight remain mild, in the mid to upper 50s for most.

More rain can be expected in waves Saturday. Some of the storms Saturday afternoon could be on the stronger side, producing some gusty winds. Widespread severe weather is not expected for Saturday, however. High temperatures range from the upper 60s to low 70s. More rain is likely for Saturday night and Sunday. Again, not everyone will see rain at all times of the day this weekend, but the possibility is there. It’s a great opportunity to make use of the Weather Authority App’s radar feature! Highs on Sunday reach the low 70s.

More rain is likely for the new week too. Scattered showers and some rumbles of thunder are possible all the way from Monday through Friday. However, the chance for rain appears lower for Wednesday through Friday. High temperatures will continue to run in the low 70s for next week, and lows generally in the upper 50s to low 60s.