SOUTH ALABAMA BUREAU REPORTER/PHOTOGRAPHER

Alabama News Network, made up of CBS 8, ABC Montgomery, CW Montgomery, MeTV and Heartland Network has an opening for a reporter/photographer in our South Alabama newsroom. Duties include reporting and shooting in a three county South Alabama region based in Greenville, Alabama. The qualified candidate must have knowledge of camera gear and non-linear editing experience. Candidate must have an outgoing personality and be willing to establish contacts within the communities. At least one year experience in television news is required. A degree in Communications or related field preferred. Also, must have good driving record. Please email resume to jobs@waka.com or mail to Human Resources, WAKA, 4001 Carmichael Road, Suite 100, Montgomery, Alabama 36116. No phone calls please. EOE.