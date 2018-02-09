Wet Weather Pattern Ahead

by Ryan Stinnett

A very moist airmass will move up into the state today and over the weekend, and we will continue to forecast occasional showers and thunderstorms today through Sunday. There will be breaks in the rain, but if you have something planned outdoors just be ready for a shower or thunderstorm at any hour. Some heavy downpours are likely, but for now the risk of organized severe weather looks low. Rain amounts will be in the 1-2 inch range, and temperatures will be mild. We reach the upper 60s tomorrow, and the high Sunday will be pretty close to 70 degrees.

NEXT WEEK: We will need to maintain some risk of at least scattered showers through much of the week as moist air stays in place. The showers should become more widely spaced by mid-week, however, and temperatures will remain very mild with highs well up in the 60s on most days. Low 70s are possible along the way,and there is no sign of a widespread freeze for North/Central Alabama for the next 10-15 days as the upper air pattern will keep the really cold air locked up in Canada and the northern U.S. for a while. Once again, we are a not done with winter or freezing temperatures yet!!!

Have a great day!

Ryan