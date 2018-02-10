Strong To Severe Storms Tonight And Sunday

by Ben Lang

The showers and storms are benign so far this afternoon, but there is a threat for a few strong to severe storms, and also a brief tornado or two overnight. It’s a good idea to have a way to receive weather alerts tonight, and a great one is our weather app. If you don’t already have it, you can find it by searching “ANN Weather” on the iTunes App Store or the Google Play store for android. The App will alert you if a warning is issued for your county. Temperatures won’t drop much overnight, with lows in the low to mid 60s.

A flood watch also continues through 6PM Sunday. Rain totals from now through Sunday night could range from 1.5-2.5″, with locally higher amounts. That could lead to some localized flash flooding. Rounds of rain can be expected through Sunday evening. High temperatures will reach the lower 70s. The area is also under a marginal risk for severe weather Sunday, due to the potential of strong wind gusts and an isolated tornado within the strongest storms.

The severe weather threat should come to an end by Sunday night with a cold front pushing through the area. Some showers remain possible behind the front through Monday evening. Lows Sunday night will be mild in the low 60s, and highs Monday reach the low 70s.

The weather pattern remains unsettled next week. There’s at least a slight chance for showers each day, though it now appears we trend drier for Wednesday through Friday. High temps remain spring-like in the low 70s, and lows will be mild, ranging from the upper 50s to low 60s.