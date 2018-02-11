Severe Weather Threat Over; More Rain and Storms This Evening

by Ben Lang

The severe weather threat is now over for central and south Alabama, but some rain currently continues across the southeast. There’s also an additional line of rain with some embedded thunder and lightning tracking into west Alabama ahead of the main cold front. That line of storms will trek through our viewing area this evening as the cold front pushes through back behind it. Rain tapers off around 10pm-midnight on the backside of the front, and cooler air pushes into central and south Alabama. Overnight lows will range from the mid 40s west to mid 50s south and east.

Considerable cloud-cover remains on Monday, but rainfall will be minimal. Expect only an isolated shower here or there, and the best chance for that will be prior to noon. The clouds hold high temperatures down a bit on Monday, generally in the low 60s. Monday night will be cool with lows in the mid 40s to low 50s. High temps Tuesday will be a mixed bag, depending on how far east a backdoor cool front from the Appalachians makes it. Our eastern counties may only reach the upper 50s, while south Alabama could be in the low 70s. Still looks like clouds hang around much of Tuesday, with the possibility of isolated/scattered showers.

The unsettled pattern continues for the rest of the week. High temperatures will generally be in the low 70s with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. There is a chance for showers each day, although rain coverage will be 30% or less. A cold front pushes into our area sometime between about Friday and Saturday, resulting in cooler temperatures next weekend. A chance for showers also continues next Saturday and Sunday.