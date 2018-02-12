Alabama Charter School Commission Approves LEAD Academy In Montgomery

by Jalea Brooks

Montgomery’s first charter school is now one step closer to becoming a reality this fall. The Alabama Public Charter Schools Commission voted to approve LEAD Academy.

LEAD board members were very much relieved to hear the news, though now that approval has been granted the board has about 6 months to get the school up and running and ready to accept its first batch of students in August.

The board earned the approval of the majority of members of the commission , but not without hearing their concerns ; like the need to add more members to the academy’s board.

The school does not have an official home yet, but the board plans to purchase and renovate the building that currently houses the Small Business Resource Center at 600 Court Street in Downtown Montgomery.

The plan is to begin with kindergarten through fifth grade students and add a grade level each year until the 12th grade.Former Montgomery county school board member Charlotte Meadows is the academy’s board chairman.

“I think it is a game changer in Montgomery and I hope the people in our community will realize that this is something that can make such a difference not just a difference to children and family but to the businesses that can look and say OK, Montgomery is really content on seeing education change for the better” said Meadows.

Meadows say the search or a principle will happen immediately and the academy plans to open enrollment in late March with 360 slots available for the first year. Should more than 360 students apply, students would be picked by random lottery with students in Montgomery County given first preference.

The LEAD Academy board, will soon be holding public hearings give interested parents more details on the school and how they can apply.