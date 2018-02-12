Gubernatorial Candidate Walt Maddox Speaks to Voters in the Capital City

by Ellis Eskew

Tuscaloosa mayor Walt Maddox is running for governor and Monday night he was in the Capital City to talk with voters.

It was a packed out meeting as Maddox presented his plan for Alabama.

He is a Democrat and he says the Republican way of doing things is not working. He wants to focus on jobs, healthcare, education, and infrastructure. Maddox has been the mayor of Tuscaloosa since 2005.

“People come to Tuscaloosa and they see a city that’s changed in the last 12 years. We’ve done it the right way. Low taxes, low debt, and success, and that’s what people want out of Montgomery,” said Maddox.

Maddox has a state lottery proposal. He said it would fund college scholarships and Pre-k and also address the issues that are keeping students from succeeding.