Noon Update: A Very Mild, Damp Forecast

by Ryan Stinnett

It is a cloudy and damp start off to today and the work week with temperatures in the lower 40s in the our western counties, while mid and upper 60s in our southern counties. A cold front continues to make its across the state, but we are going to maintain a mostly cloudy sky with scattered showers from time to time. Afternoon highs will top out in the upper 50s to the upper 60s, while overnight lows should be in the 50s.

REST OF THIS WEEK: A persistent southwesterly flow aloft means a mild, cloudy, and wet pattern for the entire week, There will be several chances of rain through the end of the work week, as we continue to have a moist airmass over Central Alabama. Highs throughout these four days will be in the 60s and 70s, with the warmest day being Thursday with highs in the lower to mid-70s.

Have a great day!

Ryan