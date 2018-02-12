More Clouds Than Sunshine

by Shane Butler

Clouds will be dominating the sky most of this week. Despite the cloudiness, temperatures will warm nicely and we could be in the mid 70s late week. Occasional showers will be possible each day but we don’t expect anything more than that the next several days. We do have a couple of fronts that will have some impact through the week. A backdoor front coming at us from the east could keep us a bit cooler Tuesday but that’s about it. Another front heads our way Friday and this one will cool us down a bit more. Highs will drop back into the low to mid 60s behind the front Saturday. We climb back into the 70s Sunday and the warming trend continues into early next week.