Pike Road Leaders React to Sale of Georgia Washington Middle School

by Andrew James

Interim State Superintendent Dr. Ed Richardson laid out his plans for Montgomery Public Schools last week. Those plans include the closing of many schools and the sale of one in particular to the Town of Pike Road. Now we’re hearing from Pike Road leaders about the news and what it means for their school system.

For the Town of Pike Road and Pike Road Schools growth is all around, and with that growth comes a need for more space. For that reason, Pike Road showed interest in purchasing Georgia Washington Middle School from Montgomery Public Schools, and as of last Friday that sale was made official by Interim State Superintendent Dr. Ed Richardson. The school will be sold for $9.75 million, to be paid as one lump sum, differing from the original agreement.

Pike Road Mayor Gordon Stone says they will honor the legacy of Georgia Washington by including her name in the school’s name, honoring her grave on the school grounds and having an area inside the school dedicated to her life.

“What this is all about is giving every single child in Pike Road, Alabama the opportunity to fulfill their God-given potential, that’s what Ms. Washington stood for and that’s certainly what we stand for today,” Stone explained.

When it comes to other plans for the school, Pike Road leaders couldn’t release many specifics.

“We’ve got to get to the point where we can make some of those decisions, so we’re just starting to really get there,” explained Pike Road Schools Superintendent Dr. Chuck Ledbetter.

They believe the building will be used as a high school, but say that decision is ultimately up to the school board.

Mayor Stone says closing for the sale should be in the next 30 days. More specific plans for the school should be announced in the coming months. Pike Road will also pay MPS the $1.5 million mistakenly sent to Pike Road by the State Department of Education as part of the agreement.