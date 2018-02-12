Selma Chef Shares Valentine’s Day Dinner Idea

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Dozens of people in Selma spent some time preparing for Valentine’s Day by hanging out at the public library.

Chef Harry Dominick with the Edmundite Missions put on a cooking show during Lunch and Learn at the library Thursday afternoon.

About forty people were on hand to learn how to make the meal and sample it.

Dominick says the menu was made especially for Valentine’s Day.

He says its something that couples can go into the kitchen and cook together.

“I just love to cook and I just want everybody to cook in a healthy and safe manner and do more of it, together,” said Dominick.

He said cooking a meal together is a perfectly delicious activity for couples on Valentine’s Day because the fastest way to anyone’s heart is through their stomach.