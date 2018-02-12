State Senator Hank Sanders Won’t Seek 10th Term

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Long-time state senator Hank Sanders announces he will not seek re-election to the office he’s held for more than 30 years.

Sanders has decided not to run for a 10th term in the Alabama State Senate.

Sanders has a thriving law practice and he’s also involved with several political and community organizations.

He says he just can’t continue to work 16 hour days.

“January 23rd, my wife and I took 24 hours off and, just from everything, we took it off from family, we took it off from senate, we took it off from community work, we took it off from Bridge Crossing Jubilee, we just took it off from everything,” he said.

“And when I started trying to get back in the groove after that it was just so hard and I realized all of the heavy loads that I carry.”

Sanders’ daughter, Selma Attorney Malika Sanders-Fortier, has qualified to run for the District 23 senate seat.