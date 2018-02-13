Clouds Linger

by Shane Butler

A rather moist air mass remains in place across our area. Clouds along with occasional showers will be the rule until further notice. Shower activity will only provide light rainfall amounts. We don’t see any kind of severe storm threat anytime soon. Temperatures look very mild through the week. We are expecting mid to upper 70s Thursday and Friday. A slight cool down with mid to upper 60s over the upcoming weekend but more 70 plus degree warmth with occasional showers early next week. Don’t believe spring has sprung but it’s probably gonna feel like it the next several days. Keep in mind there’s definitely more cold snaps lurking in our near future.