Noon Weather: More Clouds than Sun in the Days Ahead

by Ryan Stinnett

TUESDAY/WEDNESDAY: Not much sun these two days as the sky will remains generally cloudy, but showers should be pretty hard to find today. Today will be warmer and we expect upper 60s across South/Central Alabama. On Wednesday, moisture deepens and we will mention a chance of a few more passing showers; highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s are expected.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: Thursday looks mostly cloudy and mild with some risk of showers; the high will be in the 70s. Then, on Friday, a surface front crosses into the state with rain likely at times. The high Friday will be in the 70s; temperatures could fall through the day. No severe weather issues, and we don’t expect any flooding problems, but we should see rain later Friday and perhaps into Saturday.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Saturday, for now, looks mainly cloudy, with only and isolated chance for a shower. We start the day close colder with upper 30s and lower 40s, and climb into the 60s. Clouds will increase Sunday, but for now it looks like any showers will be widely scattered. Sunday’s high will be in the 60-65 degree range.

NEXT WEEK AND BEYOND: Rain seems likely at times Monday as another surface front approaches. But, the upper air pattern will keep the really cold air bottled up to the north, and the week looks generally mild. No sign of any long lasting Arctic air shots, snow, or ice for Alabama for the rest of February. As we look at trends into early March, there is some evidence in the models of cold air heading south into the United States. Once again still lots of winter to get through in the coming weeks.

