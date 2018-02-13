Collier Looks Back on First Year as Selma Police Chief

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama News Network–

Selma Police Chief Spencer Collier has been on the job as the city’s top-cop for just over a year now.

We sat down with Collier to talk some of the accomplishments and challenges of leading the department.

He says one of the biggest challenges for the police department is the sheer volume of calls officers have to respond to.

He says increasing the police presence around the city has been a major focus during his first year.

“I’m a firm believer in presence is the best deterrent for crime, so we’ve increased that,” said Collier.

Collier said in year two, he plans to continue to improve the department and building the trust between the community and police.