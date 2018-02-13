Golden Apple: Michelle Reese-Holley

by Ryan Stinnett

Our Golden Apple Award Winner this week comes from the Montgomery Public School System. In her 17th year of teaching, second grade teacher Michelle Reese-Holley at Highland Ave Elementary, has one goal for her students to achieve.

“The goal is to move everybody to the next level, when you leave this classroom, you are going to be on a different level than when you came in. You are going to be an awesome critical thinker and public speaker,” says Reese-Holley.

Congratulations Mrs. Reese-Holley!