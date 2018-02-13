Gov. Ivey Kicks Off Governor Campaign

by Ellis Eskew

“I’m Kay Ivey and I want to ask for your vote and support to be elected Governor of Alabama!”

Governor Kay Ivey spoke to a crowd at the Renaissance hotel in downtown Montgomery Tuesday evening.

She says since she has been governor, unemployment is at its lowest point of 3.5 percent. Ivey also talked about how she has been instrumental in bringing jobs to the state.

“Since I have become governor, we have had over 5 billion dollars committed as investments to this great state, and those dollars are bringing about the employment of about 12,000 Alabama workers,” said Ivey.

She also talked about education and her “Strong Start, Strong Finish” initiative, investing more funding into education than any time in the past decade.

As for the future, she wants to continue making strides in those areas.

Political analyst Steve Flowers doesn’t expect to see her make any big changes.

“She will run a pretty benign campaign, just platitudes, saying the right things, not rock any boats, steadying the ship of state, if you will. That’s why she probably didn’t come with much of an agenda for the legislature. She just wants to get through this election and if you are going to tackle any major issues, it will be in the first year of the quadrennium,” said Flowers.

While she may not be making any changes to her agenda, it may work in her favor.

Flowers says she is the strong frontrunner in the governor’s race.

“She’s got the elite leadership of establishment Republicans in her corner, so it’s going to be an uphill battle for somebody to beat her in this race,” said Flowers.

Ivey is one of 11 candidates running for governor.