AG Steve Marshall Announces Establishment of Cybercrime Lab and Partnership to Combat Cybercrimes

by Jonathan Thomas

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall was joined by U.S. Attorney

Louis Franklin and officials with the U.S. Secret Service, the Federal Bureau of Investigation,

U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations, the Alabama Fusion Center and the

Alabama Office of Prosecution Services in announcing the establishment of a Cybercrime Lab in

the Attorney General’s Office to assist all levels of law enforcement in the state with cyber-

related investigations.

“Today, the Alabama Attorney General’s Office, with the help of our federal, state and local

partners, officially launch the Cybercrime Lab,” said Attorney General Marshall. “One of my

priorities as Attorney General is to expand the capability of this office to combat the growing

threat of cybercrime. For law enforcement, investigating cybercrime and accessing digital

evidence present real challenges. But these hurdles can be overcome when agencies work

together to combine expertise and training. The Cybercrime Lab provides cutting edge tools to

enable our investigators to more effectively conduct online investigations of criminal activity,

ranging from child sexual exploitation and human trafficking to network intrusions and data

breaches. Equally important, the Cybercrime Lab will serve as a resource for federal, state and

local law enforcement in Alabama seeking assistance in accessing criminal evidence stored on

digital devices.

“My office has also launched a new web link for Alabama law enforcement and operators of

victimized payment card systems to report suspected debit/credit card skimming devices. This

joint effort conducted by the Alabama Focus Group on Skimming – comprised of the U.S. Secret

Service, Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries, Alabama Department of

Transportation, Alabama Fusion Center, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Alabama

Petroleum Equipment Contractors Association, the Petroleum & Convenience Marketers of

Alabama and the Alabama Attorney General’s Office – will collect information to be used to

investigate and prosecute persons involved in illegal skimming operations in the state.