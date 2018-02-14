Cloudy and Warm Days Ahead

by Ben Lang

We’ve started this valentine’s day on a cloudy and cool note, but warmer temperatures are ahead later this afternoon. Many spots will warm into the upper 60s and possibly low 70s this afternoon. Although a spotty shower can’t be totally ruled out, the overall chance for rain is about 10%. Lows tonight should be a little more uniform thanks to the clouds, and overall rather mild in the low 60s. Thursday should be an even warmer day, with some spots across south Alabama pushing 80 degrees. Highs elsewhere will be in the mid 70s, with some spots across the northeast only topping out near 70. Thursday will be similar to today in terms of clouds and rain- more clouds than sun, and a 10% or lower chance for rain.

Many spots could reach 80 degrees on Friday thanks to a persistent south wind flow across the southeast U.S. An isolated shower can’t be totally ruled out during the afternoon, but most of our area remains dry.

Perhaps slightly better chances for rain are ahead this weekend with the arrival of a cold front. The chance for rain looks slightly elevated for Saturday night to Sunday especially, but for now our forecast calls for about a 30% chance for rain those days. Sunday will be a little cooler after the front moves through, but still warm by February’s standards with highs near 70.

Persistent mostly cloudy days continue through the first half of next week. Isolated to scattered showers appear possible from Monday through Wednesday of next week. Overnight lows should remain mild, ranging from the 50s to low 60s.