Governor Ivey Appoints New Alabama Community College System Board Trustee Member

by Alabama News Network Staff

On Wednesday, Matthew Woods was sworn in as a member of the Alabama Community College System board of trustees. Woods was appointed by Governor Kay Ivey and confirmed by the Alabama Senate on February 8. Woods replaces Frank Caldwell who resigned from the board effective January 31, 2017.

Woods, who represents District 4, is a second-generation entrepreneur and Manager of Jasper Auto Sales. A community college graduate, Woods has been an active supporter of his alma mater, Bevill State Community College, where he served as a student ambassador and president of the Student Government Association at the Jasper Campus.

Mr. Woods serves his community in a number of roles including serving as an executive board member of the Walker County Chamber of Commerce, a mentor for high school students through Youth Leadership Walker County, and he is an alumnus of Leadership Walker County. Additional, Woods is co-founder and president of the Hope After Loss Organization and volunteers for the Walker Area Community Foundation and the Walker College Foundation.

He received an Associate Degree from Bevill State Community College and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a focus in Aviation Management from Auburn University. Woods is also a Certified Master Dealer in Automotive Retail from the National Independent Automobile Dealer Association.

“As a successful businessman who is familiar with the important work being done at our community colleges, I’m confident Mr. Woods will make an excellent board member,” said Jimmy H. Baker, chancellor of the Alabama Community College System. “Mr. Woods, much like Alabama’s community colleges, is committed to improving our state by ensuring Alabamians are receiving the education and training they need to pursue their best future.”