Montgomery Couple Celebrates 70 Years of Marriage on Valentine’s Day

by Ellis Eskew

This Valentine’s Day is an extra special day for a Montgomery couple celebrating quite a milestone.

Walter and Jean Spiro look back at memories made 70 years ago this Valentine’s Day.

The day they said “I do.”

But it all started several years before that.

“Oh, we met in our homeroom at Gadsden High School and began dating. He was a football player and I would go to the games,” said Jean.

After dating a few years, they decided to get married.

February 14, 1948 was the day.

“And I thought it was so romantic for Valentine’s Day,” said Jean.

They lived in Georgia for one year and then moved to Montgomery where Walter was an announcer for WCOV TV station. That’s where he was also known as the Colonel of Corn for their morning show.

Jean served as secretary for Dalraida Church of Christ for many years.

And they came to raise their two children, which would later bring four grandchildren, and three great grandchildren.

“We get to visit with them very often and enjoy the closeness that we have. Seventy years, when you say it, it sounds big but when you are looking back, it’s just gone so fast,” said Jean.

When it comes to their marriage, for them, it’s all about family and faith.

“It just works out. I think if everybody knew their spouse before they got married and knew their spouse’s family because it all comes a family. And keep God in the family and everything works kind of smooth from there on out,” said Walter.

Recently, family and friends threw an anniversary party for the couple to celebrate the big milestone writing notes of memories they’ve shared with them.

While we were at their house, Jean showed something she still has from her wedding…. the dress she wore 70 years ago.

“I don’t think I’ll wear it again,” said Jean.

But she actually did wear it for a picture recently.

And as for Walter, he still has his original wedding band.

Both still fit.

These two high school sweethearts have come a long way.

“I’ve found out what it’s like to live without hair,” Walter joked. “I used to have a lot of it!”

And they’ve learned some valuable lessons in the meantime.

“You just have to hope and pray that you are picking the right person and work at it. Make up your mind to work at your marriage and keep it,” said Jean.