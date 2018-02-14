Montgomery Painter Shows Off MLK, Other Civil Rights Leaders Mural Inside Dexter Avenue Church

by Alabama News Network Staff

Earlier this month we broadcasted the story of the first statue of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in Montgomery. It will be installed in front of the Dexter Avenue Baptist Church where King was a pastor. But there is already an image of King and other Civil Rights Icons inside the church. It was created by John W. Feagin, who taught at Carver High School for 34 years before retiring. We spoke to Feagin about the paintings.