Montgomery Police Officer Paid Nearly $40,000 While on Administrative Leave for Sodomy Charge

by Alabama News Network Staff

A Montgomery police officer charged with sexual assault was paid for 18 months before pleading guilty to reduced charges and resigning.

The Montgomery Advertiser reports Deonte Hamner went on paid administrative leave after being charged with first-degree sodomy in June 2016.

He pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of domestic assault and unlawful imprisonment on Thursday and resigned from the department.

Hamner was accused of forcing a man to perform oral sex at gunpoint while on duty.

Records show Hamner received an annual salary of $39,456 while he wasn’t working. Police spokeswoman Capt. Regina Duckett says employees can remain on paid leave until cases are resolved.

A grand jury indicted Hamner in May 2017. His sentencing is set for March 27.

