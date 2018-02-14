Sunshine Making A Return

by Shane Butler

Clouds are remaining tough across the area but it’s looking more like sunshine will be returning over the next few days. Southeasterly winds continue to transport moisture northward and that’s leading to abundant cloud cover. We expect some breaks to develop in the clouds starting Thursday. Temperatures will respond with highs in the mid to upper 70s. A frontal boundary makes its way into the state Friday. A few showers will develop along the boundary. The air mass will remain moist as the front lingers nearby. Showers will be possible each day over the weekend and most of next week. Under the current weather pattern, we will avoid any kind of cold air and definitely wintry type precipitation. We continue to point out that there will be more cold air coming our way. There’s still a lot more winter to go before spring kicks in around here.