Valentine’s Day Like Christmas to Selma Florist

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Valentine’s Day is the biggest day of the year for a florist and there’s a lot that goes into getting everything ready for the big day.

Bill Albritton of Albritton’s Flowers says Valentine’s Day is like Christmas for florists.

He says its like squeezing a month’s worth of business into a single day.

He says a lot of preparation goes into getting ready for Valentine’s Day.

“We start preparing weeks before, just making orders, and checking inventory and all those type things,” he said.

“And then we have, when all of our flowers come in, we have to process those which takes time to do it right. So, you got a lot going on you know, four or five days ahead of Valentines Day.”

Albritton owns and operates a flower shop in Selma and another in Camden.