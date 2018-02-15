Annual Battle of Selma Civil War Reenactment Could Return Next Year

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

One of Selma’s largest annual tourist events could soon be back in the city next year.

Battle of Selma organizers are hopeful that a policy change concerning city fees means the event will be back in 2019.

“The details are very important,” said James Hammonds of the April 1865 Society.

“I think we’ve seen a coalescing of thought among the city council and I think that’s great. We really don’t know how far that extends though.”

They say this year’s event has already been cancelled and it takes a year to organize.

The civil war re-enactment was also cancelled in 2017 after the city started charging organizers more than $20,000 dollars in fees.

The Battle of Selma includes about a half dozen separate events highlighted by two Civil War battle re-enactments.