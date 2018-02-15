Annual Battle of Selma Civil War Reenactment Could Return Next Year

George McDonald,
Posted:

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

One of Selma’s largest annual tourist events could soon be back in the city next year.

Battle of Selma organizers are hopeful that a policy change concerning city fees means the event will be back in 2019.

“The details are very important,” said James Hammonds of the April 1865 Society.

“I think we’ve seen a coalescing of thought among the city council and I think that’s great. We really don’t know how far that extends though.”

They say this year’s event has already been cancelled and it takes a year to organize.

The civil war re-enactment was also cancelled in 2017 after the city started charging organizers more than $20,000 dollars in fees.

The Battle of Selma includes about a half dozen separate events highlighted by two Civil War battle re-enactments.

Related Posts

20th Annual Battles for the Armory Brings History ...
Battle of Selma Cancelled for 2018
Futures of Some Selma Tourism Events Uncertain
2017 Battle of Selma Re-enactment Cancelled