‘Art Splash’ Raises Support for Local School

by Ellis Eskew

Artists came together Thursday night in Montgomery to make a big “splash” for a local school. It was the sixth annual Art Splash fundraiser for the Montgomery Christian School.

Eighteen artists worked on masterpieces throughout the night and then auctioned them off at the end of the event.

All proceeds go to help students in our community get a quality education.

“This means so much to so many children. We have 75 children attending Montgomery Christian School. And these are children that would never have the opportunity to have a strong academic, Christian education if it were not for individuals and businesses that help support the event,” said co-chair Judy Kyser.

The Montgomery Christian School is located at Trinity Presbyterian Church and provides a strong academic education for underserved children in the area.