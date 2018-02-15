Cloudy Days and Spring-Like Warmth

by Ryan Stinnett

If clouds are your favorite type of weather features, good news, you are in luck for the foreseeable future. A very warm, moist air mass in place due to southwesterly flow aloft will keep the Alabama sky mostly cloudy, and we will continue to mention a chance of showers. Temperatures remain very mild with upper 60s and lower 70s for most of South/Central Alabama. For today and tomorrow, these days will be mostly cloudy and mild with a shower possible at just about anytime, anywhere, but these should be fairly isolated in nature due to an upper ridge over the Gulf of Mexico nosing in here from the south. A good chance we reach the low 70s tomorrow and Friday afternoons as the mild February pattern continues.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: A front will slip into the state late Friday night and Saturday, stalling out somewhere across Central Alabama. The front will become stationary somewhere over Alabama Saturday; where the front stops will determine temperatures. North of the front highs Saturday will be in the 50s, to the south we will see mid to upper 60s and some lowers 70s. No weekend washout like last week, just be ready for a few showers from time to time.

COPY, PASTE KIND OF FORECAST: Not a lot of change in the forecast rolling into next week, and it appears that way for the rest of February. Most days next week will feature a cloudy sky with some risk of showers. The weather will be mild with highs well up in the 60s and 70s. The bottom line is that we won’t see much sun around here for the next 10 days with occasional showers. No severe storms, no flooding, probably not much thunder and lightning and also no Arctic for the Southeast as the cold air trough digs down into the western U.S. Especially over the next week or so, a lot of folks will be catching spring-fever, but I urge caution, we are not done with winter yet…

Have a great day!

Ryan