The Cloudy and Warm Pattern Continues

by Ben Lang

More clouds than sun again for the remainder of our Thursday. Although a few isolated showers are possible, the overall chance for rain is about 20% at best and measurable rain is not expected. We’re in store for another warm afternoon, with high temperatures topping out in the mid to upper 70s. A few more isolated showers are possible overnight tonight, but otherwise it will be mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the lower 60s. Some patchy fog could develop overnight and early Friday morning, but won’t be particularly widespread.

Slightly more widespread showers are possible Friday afternoon especially thanks to the approach of a cold front. Still, rain chances are about 30%. The front should briefly make it into south Alabama Friday night, before lifting back to the north on Saturday. Where exactly the front is on Saturday will determine where the best chance for rain will be. If it sets up over central Alabama, we could have widespread rain during the day, but if it lifts further north, we’ll be mostly cloudy with just isolated showers. Regardless, Saturday should be another warm day with highs in the mid 70s. Scattered showers will also be possible on Sunday.

Next week still appears like more of the same- highs in the mid to upper 70s, more clouds than sun, and isolated showers possible each day. The chance for rain appears a little higher towards Wednesday ahead of our next cold front.