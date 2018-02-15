Feeling A Bit Like Spring

by Shane Butler

A rather moist air mass continues to linger over the region and it’s not going away anytime soon. A mostly cloudy sky along with occasional showers will be the rule for the next several days. We don’t expect anything heavier than showers and rainfall will be light. Temperatures will stay quite mild for this time of the year. Highs will reach the 70s and even top out in the lower 80s early next week. Winter is on hold for now but we do see the model data trending toward colder air returning as we head into March.