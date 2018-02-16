Blount Cultural Park Concerns

by Danielle Wallace

Is Blount Cultural park in Montgomery being well cared for? Some say yes while others say no.

Standing water and muddy trails are just a couple of obstacles walkers or runners like Mya Chissell are coming across lately at Blount Cultural Park.

“Definitely safety concerns, even just running in the mud over there if you don’t see it. I’ve seen people slip and fall,” says Mya Chissell.

City officials say it is due to recent rain but Chissell wonders how soon it will it be cleaned up?

“There’s been a delay in terms of cleaning up the aftermath. I understand weather conditions-we can’t help that and heavy rains lately and we’ve had the snow but this is the same state that it has been though for I want to say the past month,” says Chissell.

“We do know how it could hinder someone that’s running or walking but if you could go around it for the time being but the important time being if anyone is ever out here and see something like this please dial 311,” says Waller Griffith of Public Relations for the City of Montgomery.

City officials say now that the issue has been brought to the attention of the parks and recreation department, people should see results soon.

“Our parks and recreation is doing a big overhaul of a lot of the infrastructure out here at Blount,” says Griffith.

The overhaul includes fixing these areas around the lakes and replacing the bridge that has been impassable.

It is something that some people are waiting for.

“I’ve never seen anyone come to check how everything is just going. No one has even asked our opinion until now,” says Chissell.

“We expect in the next couple of months that it will look even better than it does now,” says Griffith.

City officials say that they are hoping to replace the bridge that has been impassable at the park in about a month.