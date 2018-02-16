Little Change in the Weather Pattern

by Ryan Stinnett

FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY: More clouds than sun on these days ahead, but we are watching for a surface front to approach from the north today, before it slows down and stalls just to our north. This keeps Alabama in a warm, and moisture-rich air mass allowing for the mostly cloudy weather to continue through the weekend with highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Showers are expected this afternoon, tonight, and Saturday, with the highest coverage over the norther portions of the state. For Central Alabama, showers will be more scattered in nature each day. Good news, no worries with severe thunderstorms or flooding.

MORE OF THE SAME: The weather pattern will not change much for next week and it sure does look like each day the sky will be mostly cloudy, and each day there will be some risk of showers. It will be very hard to find a bright sunny day in this kind of weather pattern setup. Also next week, it certainly looks like temperatures could reach the 80° mark a few days, near record warmth for Central Alabama. I said it yesterday, and I will continue to say it, don’t catch spring fever yet, we are not done with the cold air yet, and the longer range models are hinting we could deal with colder air the first few weeks of March.

Have a great day!

Ryan