Montgomery County Court to Offer Traffic Ticket Amnesty Program

by Jonathan Thomas

The Montgomery County District Court, along with the Montgomery County Circuit

Clerk’s Office, will offer an amnesty program for individuals who have outstanding arrest warrants for

certain traffic tickets. The program will be offered March 1-2, 20118. To qualify for the amnesty

program, an individual must meet the following criteria:

1. The traffic ticket(s) were adjudicated in Montgomery County District Court.

2. The traffic ticket(s) were due to be paid in full more than 60 days prior to March 1, 2018.

3. The individual either failed to appear in court, or failed to pay the ticket(s), and has an active

warrant for his/her arrest.

If an individual meets the criteria, he/she may pay one half (1/2) of the total amount owed on the

outstanding traffic ticket(s) on March 1-2, 2018, and the arrest warrant will be recalled. The individual

will then be given a payment plan and allowed six (6) weeks to pay the remaining balance in full.

Individuals will not be arrested upon full payment or the one half (1/2) payment of the total amount due

on March 1-2, 2018. However, failure to comply with the payment plan will result in the issuance of

arrest warrant.

For more information as to whether you qualify for the program, or the amount currently owed for any

traffic ticket(s) obtained in the Montgomery County District Court, please contact the Montgomery

County Circuit Clerk’s Office at (334)832-1260.