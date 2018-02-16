Selma Police Beef Up Neighborhood Patrols

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Selma Police are beefing up neighborhood patrols after a rash of burglaries and car break-ins in Selma.

Anthony Austin of Selma says his home on the 2100 block of Lauderdale Street is one of several that have been burglarized by thieves.

He says jewelry, appliances, three guns and other items were stolen from his home and his house was left in shambles.

“When I went in through my den door that’s when I discovered that I had been broken into,” said Austin.

“As I walked through my home I just felt violated.”

Police are urging residents to be on the lookout for suspicious activity.

They say if you see something, say something.

Police say to report suspicious activity call (334) 874-6611.