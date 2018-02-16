Some Rain Over The Weekend

by Ben Lang

Temperatures surged into the 70s this morning thanks to a decent bit of sunshine early on. The clouds are starting to roll back in, and by this afternoon we will have an increased chance for rain as a cold front starts to push into our area. Rainfall totals will be light, however. The front should push through much of our area initially tonight, dropping temperatures into the 50s this evening. The front will likely lift back north overnight, resulting in additional scattered showers, and also warming our temperatures back up for Saturday. Highs should top out at least in the lower to mid 70s. We may also see some partial sunshine during the afternoon if the front can lift well to our north. The front will likely sag back to the south Saturday night, dropping our overnight lows into the 50s. Scattered showers will also be possible with the front moving back through our area.

Expect some additional showers here and there Sunday afternoon with highs in the lower 70s. Monday and Tuesday appear to be our driest days over the next 8, with only isolated showers possible. Another front pushes our way by the middle of next week, increasing our chance for rain and possibly even some thunderstorms. Isolated showers will still be possible even by next Friday. High temperatures next week will continue to feel spring-like, with highs in the mid 70s to low 80s most days. Low temperatures will be very mild, ranging from the upper 50s to low 60s.