Two Fetuses Found Buried in Eclectic

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network is following a disturbing discovery in Eclectic. Police say they received a report of two infant bodies buried in the 10000 block of Georgia Road.

Eclectic Police Chief Robert Head says that after going to the property, investigators found two fetuses buried in a grave that was four to five feet deep. The fetuses were removed from the grave and taken to the Dept. of Forensics for an autopsy.

Head says the investigation has now been turned over to District Attorney Randall Houston.

Houston says this is a very unusual situation. He says the nature of the case could mean that the autopsy results won’t be known for 6-8 months.

We don’t know the age of the fetuses or whether there was a possibility that either had ever been alive. Investigators won’t say whether they have identified the mother or disclose any connection between the fetuses and the property where they were buried.

Alabama News Network is working on this story and we’ll bring you more information as we get it.