Warm With Occasional Showers

by Shane Butler

We will continue in this mostly cloudy and warm weather pattern through the weekend and all of next week. Each day we will carry a chance for showers but nothing more than that. Temperatures climb into the 70s for highs while overnight lows hover in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Early next week temps will actually reach the lower 80s for a couple of days. It’s going to feel a lot like spring but we continue to point out that colder air will head this way around the first of March.