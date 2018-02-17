Some Showers and Cooler Temps Tonight

by Ben Lang

It was a cool morning for some thanks to a cold front that pushed through last night. That front lifted back north as a warm front this morning, and its now pushing south again as a cold front. Cooler temperatures and some scattered showers will accompany that front as it pushes back into our area overnight. Some spots north of I-85 could drop into the upper 40s tonight, while spots in south Alabama will remain closer to 60. Then, like this morning, the front should lift back north as a warm front on Sunday, resulting in afternoon highs near 70 degrees. Skies look to remain mostly cloudy on Sunday, with perhaps an isolated shower or two.

The front should remain well to our north Sunday night and Monday, resulting in milder/warmer temperatures. Sunday night lows will be near 60, and highs Monday afternoon will surge into the upper 70s to low 80s. Again, a mostly cloudy sky is expected with isolated showers. Tuesday features high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s with isolated showers too.

Another front will approach Alabama sometime between Wednesday and Thursday. We’ll see better chances for rain with that front, but when exactly remain unclear. The better chance for now appears to be Thursday. Temperatures both days will continue to be warm and well above normal, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s and lows in the lower 60s. Another front could impact us next weekend, increasing our chance for rain on Saturday and Sunday. No sign of cold air returning over the next 8 days though, with highs still expected in the 70s next weekend.