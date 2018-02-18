Civil Rights Attorney Fred Gray Speaks at Wetumpka Black History Program

by Danielle Wallace

Civil Rights Attorney Fred Gray was at the center of the Civil Rights Movement and years later he continues to educate others.

“If you don’t understand the history and don’t understand the struggle, you won’t understand how to complete the struggle and completely become completely free,” says Gray.

The 87-year-old Gray spoke at Wetumpka’s citywide black history program hoping today’s young people will connect with his message.

“I hope they will learn why we are having a Black History Month program and why it was necessary to have a civil rights movement. Secondly I think they should learn about some of the people that played major roles in in helping to bring us to where we are,” says Gray.

Gray says that includes Rosa Parks and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., people he worked with closely.

“He was there in the very beginning with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Rosa Parks and he would be instrumental in the desegregation of schools in Alabama,” says Winfred Wise.

People in the audience also want others to heed gray’s message.

“Unity in the community, hopefully unity in the county as well as we’re praying for unity in the United States,” says Billie Rawls.

“We need to look at where we are now and realize that the struggle continues,” says Gray.

Sunday’s citywide black history program was hosted by the Elmore County African American Heritage Association.