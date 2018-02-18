MPS to explain School closings.

Montgomery Public Schools have scheduled a series of public informational meetings concerning the closing of four schools and the resulting necessary rezoning.

The meetings are scheduled for March 20 at Dozier Elementary, March 21 at Chisholm Elementary, March 22 at Floyd Elementary, and March 26 at Georgia Washington Middle schools. All meetings will begin at 6:00 p.m.

The same information will be offered at all four meetings, so parents may attend the one that is most convenient. Specifics on the meeting format and links to online resources that parents may view in advance of the meetings, will be provided as soon as they are finalized.