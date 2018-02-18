A Very Warm Week Ahead

by Ben Lang

After a cool start for most this morning, temperatures recovered nicely for the afternoon with a few breaks of sunshine here and there. Light showers remained well to our north this afternoon, and its unlikely we see rain overnight. Lows will be mild and more uniform tonight, falling to near 60 degrees. Patchy fog is also likely to develop overnight, so watch out for that early Monday morning. Another very warm afternoon in store Monday, with highs in the low 80s. Although an isolated shower can’t be totally ruled out, the chance for rain is slim at near 10%. Monday night will be mild with lows near 60.

Tuesday could be our warmest day this week with highs in the low to mid 80s. Again, the chance for rain will be very slim during the day. A slightly better chance for rain arrives Wednesday and Thursday, although there is still quite a bit of uncertainty and model disagreement with that. For now, just looks like scattered rain or thunderstorms each day. Friday trends drier and still warm, with highs in the low 80s. Another system approaches central and south Alabama next weekend, increasing our chance for rain. We may also have rain carry over into next Monday.