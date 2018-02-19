Alabama Exported $21.7B in Autos, Other Goods During 2017

A state agency says Alabama exported a record $21.7 billion in automobiles, chemicals and other goods last year.

The Tuscaloosa News reports the combined value of Alabama goods and services shipped abroad in 2017 increased more than 6 percent over the previous year. The state Department of Commerce says exports have jumped 50 percent in the past decade.

Transportation equipment makes up Alabama’s top export category, valued at $10.9 billion last year. That’s mostly automobiles built in the state, but also includes auto parts and components for planes and spacecraft.

Chemicals from Alabama accounted for $2.3 billion in 2017 exports, followed by primary metals valued at $1.9 billion.

Alabama exported goods and services to 189 countries last year. Its biggest foreign customer was Canada, which bought $4.14 billion in exports.

