Local Moviegoers React to ‘Black Panther’

by Ellis Eskew

The movie “Black Panther” is shattering box office records.

Marvel’s first film directed by an African-American brought in more than $200 million over the weekend.

“Black Panther” is the fifth biggest opening of all time.

We talked to local movie goers about what they thought about the film and how it impacted them.

“First of all, we never had a black superhero that people knew about. I’m a comic book fan so I always knew about Black Panther. And it was such a positive role, gives you strength and unity, not just for black men, but black women. A lot of the black women were actually the protectors or the secret service for the Black Panther,” said Rick Jackson.

“Black Panther” debuted with $361 million in worldwide ticket sales, setting it up for a theatrical run that should hit the $1 billion mark.