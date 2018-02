Montgomery County Arrests: February 12-February 18

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/28 William Bowman Sr. Arrest Date: 2/12/18 Charge(s): Theft of Property 1st

2/28 Holly Clark Arrest Date: 2/18/18 Charge(s): Theft of Property 3rd

3/28 Patrick Conner Arrest Date: 2/12/18 Charge(s): Carrying Brass Knuckles/Slingshot, Possession of Paraphernalia, Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, & Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

4/28 James Dallas Arrest Date: 2/16/18 Charge(s): Probation Revocation

5/28 Steven Dannelly Arrest Date: 2/16/18 Charge(s): Failure to Appear-Traffic & By Order of the Court (2 counts)



6/28 Albert Dorsey Arrest Date: 2/16/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court

7/28 Katie Foshee Arrest Date: 2/13/18 Charge(s): Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance (2 counts)

8/28 Donnell George Arrest Date: 2/16/18 Charge(s): Burglary 1st & Robbery 1st

9/28 Jamie Gonzales Arrest Date: 2/18/18 Charge(s): Possession of Drug Paraphernalia-2nd Offense & Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance

10/28 Calvin Gordon Arrest Date: 2/18/18 Charge(s): Domestic Violence 3rd-Assault



11/28 Derek Hall Arrest Date: 2/12/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court

12/28 Reginald Hawkins Jr. Arrest Date: 2/13/18 Charge(s): Assault II & Burglary III

13/28 Stanley Holloway Jr. Arrest Date: 2/16/18 Charge(s): Trafficking Synthetic Controlled Substance & Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substance (2 counts)

14/28 Sherard Hope Arrest Date: 2/17/18 Charge(s): Hold for Federal Bureau of Prisons

15/28 Cornelius Jones Arrest Date: 2/13/18 Charge(s): Shooting into Occupied Building (2 counts) & Shooting into Unoccupied Building



16/28 Arthur Lee Arrest Date: 2/15/18 Charge(s): Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance (2 counts)

17/28 Craig Loar Arrest Date: 2/12/18 Charge(s): Aggravated Child Abuse-Family

18/28 Tevin Martin Arrest Date: 2/14/18 Charge(s): Theft of Property 1st

19/28 Darryl Miles Arrest Date: 2/12/18 Charge(s): Driving while Revoked, Operating Vehicle without Insurance, & Parole Violation

20/28 Jeremiah Nickerson Arrest Date: 2/14/18 Charge(s): Theft of Property 3rd



21/28 Frederick Rudolph Arrest Date: 2/13/18 Charge(s): Assault 3rd, Possession of Marijuana 1st, Possession/Receiving Controlled Substance (2 counts), Trafficking in Illegal Drugs (2 counts)

22/28 Rashawnda Savage Arrest Date: 2/14/18 Charge(s): Driving while Suspended, Expired Tag (3 counts), No Child Restraint, No Drivers License (2 counts), Operating without Insurance (2 counts), Reckless Driving, Running Red Light, Speeding 25 MPH over Limit, Theft of Property 1st, & Theft of Property 3rd

23/28 Bradley Simmons Arrest Date: 2/17/18 Charge(s): Operating Vehicle without License

24/28 Ernest Stromer Arrest Date: 2/13/18 Charge(s): Unlawful Distribution/Furnishing Controlled Substance

25/28 Christopher Strong Arrest Date: 2/14/18 Charge(s): Forgery III



26/28 Nealson Thompson Arrest Date: 2/14/18 Charge(s): Domestic Violence 3rd ( Harassment)

27/28 Anthony Williams Jr. Arrest Date: 2/16/18 Charge(s): Burglary 3rd-Dwelling, Burglary III (Unoccupied), Criminal Mischief 1st, & Possession of Burglary Tools

28/28 Mitchell Worthy Arrest Date: 2/16/18 Charge(s): Person Forbidden to Carry Firearm, Identity Theft-Defraud Financial, Obstruction of Justice, & Unlawful Possession of controlled Substance

























































Here are the arrests for Montgomery County for dates February 12th through February 18th, 2018. A suspect is presumed to be innocent until being found guilty in a court of law.