Spring-Like Warmth

by Shane Butler

Spring-like warmth will be in full force this week. Temps will top out in the upper 70s to lower 80s while overnight lows only fall into the 60s. Southerly winds will transport moisture northward so we can’t rule out showers at times. Other than that, it’s looking like a fairly quiet week of weather around here. Over the upcoming weekend, a frontal boundary slides in here and we will see a bit more showers Sunday.