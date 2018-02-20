Golden Apple: Bettina Williford

by Ryan Stinnett

Our Golden Apple Award Winner this week comes from the Macon County School System. After spending over 20 year in law enforcement, 5th grade teach Bettina Williford, decided to change careers and is already making lasting impacts in only her second year of teaching.

“I teach because I love children, I love interacting with the children, I love to see children learn. I want them to have the confidence that the have the knowledge to move to the next level and to perform at the next level,” says Bettina Williford.

Congratulations Ms. Williford!