Hornets Get Big Conference Win on ESPN Against Alcorn State

by Rashad Snell

Jacoby Ross had 19 points, seven rebounds and six assists Monday night to help Alabama State beat Alcorn State 82-62.

The Hornets (7-19, 7-7 Southwest Athletic Conference) went on a 14-3 run to lead 66-51 on Ross’ jumper with 6:26 left in the second half. The Braves (10-18, 6-9) got the deficit no closer than 13 from there.

Alabama State led by as many as 14 in the first half with runs of 11 and eight straight points. But Alcorn State had a 9-0 run to get the deficit to 27-22 and later got as close as 52-48 before the Hornets pulled away for good.

Reginald Gee added 17 points on 8-of-13 shooting and Fausto Pichardo scored 14, making 7 of 8 from the field. The Hornets shot 34 of 59 overall.

A.J. Mosby had 18 points, Yalen Reed scored 14 and Dante Sterling added 11 for the Braves.

