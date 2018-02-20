Search Underway for Suspect in Pike County Kidnapping

by Alabama News Network Staff

Authorities continue to search for the suspect in Pike County kidnapping.

Pike County Sheriff Russell Thomas tells Alabama News Network Timothy Latty, 42, had been staying with Joseph Chancellor, 55, when Latty told Chancellor he needed to go to Birmingham.

Thomas says when they were north of Troy, Chancellor let Latty out of the car.

The sheriff says that’s when Latty assaulted Chancellor, got into the drivers seat, and held Chancellor at knifepoint.

Irondale police say Chancellor was able to get away, and drive to a gas station for help.

Now Latty is facing robbery, kidnapping, and assault charges.